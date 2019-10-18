Amanda Yates Garcia

Google Calendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Discussing "Initiated: Memoir of a Witch."

press release: An initiation signals a beginning: a door opens and you step through. Traditional Wiccan initiates are usually brought into the craft through a ceremony with a High Priestess. But even though Amanda Yates Garcia's mother, a practicing witch herself, initiated her into the earth-centered practice of witchcraft when she was 13 years old, Amanda's real life as a witch only began when she underwent a series of spontaneous initiations of her own.

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-257-7888
Google Calendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00 iCalendar - Amanda Yates Garcia - 2019-10-18 21:00:00