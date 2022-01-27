Amateur Burlesque Night

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: This event was created to open up the opportunity for everyone to explore the art of burlesque. All are welcome to give it a try. Whether you come to watch or you come to grace the stage, this event is designed for amateur theatrical entertainment.

NOTE: There will be no photography or video allowed at this event with the exception of each performer designating one person to take photos. If you are interested in performing, please send an email to: feattreatent@gmail.com or go to feat-treat.com

Doors at 6:30 and show at 7:00 pm. $10 admission.

Upcoming theme nights: Love/Hate Songs on Feb. 24.

Info

Music
608-640-4441
