press release: CHERRY POPPIN AMATEUR BURLESQUE NIGHT

Hosted by Frankie (who will close out the show with a dance of her own) and Mike (who will just be jabbering on stage a little).

This isn't restricted to first-time performers. However we would like to refrain from including performers who are well-experienced or do this on a regular basis. If you are interesting in performing, please send an email to: feattreatent@gmail.com

7:00 - 9:00 PM, Thursday, November 14, 2019, Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave.

$5.00 cover. Ages 21+