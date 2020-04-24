press release: Let the adventure begin! This family-friendly event will take teams on an adventure through Madison!

Gather your team and sign up for the AMAZING RACE, Createability style!

You will navigate the city and follow clues provided. At every destination, each team must complete a quick challenge to get the next location.

The adventure will begin and end at 2001 W. Broadway, first clues given out at Noon.

Camp Createability is a non-profit that provides children, teens and adults with Autism or other disabilities with individualized instruction and hands-on experiences in the Arts and Entertainment field, under the umbrella of Arts Wisconsin.

Through our camp and vocational training programs, students say they realize their talents and what they enjoy. These are often students who were bullied and left behind in traditional learning settings.

Join us in giving people with Autism the opportunity to change their identity from "disabled" to "creative artist."

Each car is $25. Choose to adventure alone or bring a full clown car!

All proceeds go straight to direct services for Camp Createability programming.