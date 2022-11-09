Amber Gavin, Pat Kroth

press release: Feature Dates: November 4, 2022 – January 28, 2023, On view at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac) and online.

Reception: Thursday, November 10 from 5:30-7:30 pm*. Artist talk begins at 6 pm. 10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

River Arts is pleased to feature two fantastic artists for the months of November, December, and January 2022-23. Amber Gavin is a prolific potter interested in making bright and colorful functional pieces, something she feels is a sidestep from more traditional ceramic glazing practices. Pat Kroth is a fiber artist who manipulates fabric in various ways to create energetic, vibrant pieces. On view for a limited time only!

Amber Gavin Artist Statement:

Working with clay is a joy. It is uplifting, meditative, and a great excuse to play in the mud without being judged. I love to experiment with new shapes, new designs, and really just anything that strikes me as fun at the time. Every piece I make is meant to be held, used, and loved on a daily basis.

Remember: everything tastes better when it’s served in something handmade.

Pat Kroth Artist Statement:

I work and play with fiber every day. I paint with fabric and thread. Art-making is my choice and my passion. Happy accidents occur during the making of art. I hope to convey and share that childlike sense of discovery, wonder and joy with those who encounter my work. Music, nature and or personal experiences often provide the inspiration for my work… Cool jazz on a stormy winter night or perhaps a run or bicycle ride on a hot windy day, a cool swim,

family, friends, a good book, a vivid lightning storm- Any of these can become the catalyst for a new series of explorations.

The process of “making”, handling and manipulation of materials, is an important element of my work. As an artist, I have worked in a variety of media: painting, printmaking and photography. I was reintroduced to fiber through quilt making. Through hand-painting, dyeing, over-dyeing, and other surface design techniques I transform cloth.