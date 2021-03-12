media release: March 12-26: A window display at The Marquette Hotel, 414 S Baldwin St, Madison, WI 53703

Interdisciplinary artist Amber Zora presents Guided Tour at The War Museum: Stills from Georges Franju's Hôtel des Invalides (1952). The presented images are sumi ink drawings on paper.

Amber Zora received her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Photography + Integrated Media from Ohio University. Zora has exhibited her work in local and national galleries including the San Francisco Arts Commission, the Las Vegas Contemporary Art Center and the National Veterans Art Museum, among other notable spaces. She is currently based in Rapid City, SD.