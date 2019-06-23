America Meditates

Google Calendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00

RSVP

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: A free yoga and meditation event coming up in the Madison area!

America Meditates is a nation wide movement to create a stress free, violence free society. Yoga and meditation can help you stay centered through anything life throws at you. It can help release stress and bring in a wave of peace and joy that impacts not just you but also people around you!

Join in to make a difference on June 23rd, 9.00-10.30am at the Goodman Community Center.

Please RSVP.

Info

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests
608-658-0517
RSVP
Google Calendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - America Meditates - 2019-06-23 09:00:00