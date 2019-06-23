press release: A free yoga and meditation event coming up in the Madison area!

America Meditates is a nation wide movement to create a stress free, violence free society. Yoga and meditation can help you stay centered through anything life throws at you. It can help release stress and bring in a wave of peace and joy that impacts not just you but also people around you!

Join in to make a difference on June 23rd, 9.00-10.30am at the Goodman Community Center.

Please RSVP.