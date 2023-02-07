media release: For the past 18 months, WISDOM and MICAH, along with our friends at the Wisconsin Council of Churches and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, have been sponsoring monthly events to help people of faith to be equipped to be effective advocates for equity. We've talked, for example, about working to ensure that our schools teach the truth about the past and present in racism and intolerance, and how those have impacted us all.

Our coalition will sponsor an exciting series of events, Faith and Democracy, featuring Rev. Jennifer Butler, founder of "Faith In Public Life."

Rev. Butler will be in Wisconsin for three days, as part of a national tour to train communities to reclaim their faith traditions to push back against the white Christian nationalism that is attempting to take over our electorate. Her visit aims to empower communities to push back more effectively against the misuse of religion and interrupt the grip that hypocrisy and heresy have - on white Christians in particular - across the current social and political landscape. Events during Rev. Butler’s visit include:

Workshop: Talking to Friends and Loved Ones Caught up in Conspiracy Theories and Christian Nationalism

Sunday, Feb 5, 2:00pm, First Baptist Church of Waukesha, 247 Wisconsin Ave, Waukesha. In-person only.

Workshop: The Rise of the Christian Right and White Christian Nationalism

Monday, Feb 6, 7:00pm, Unitarian Universalist Church West, 13001 W North Ave, Brookfield. Livestream option available.

Workshop: American Democracy and the Role of Faith

Tuesday, Feb 7, 7:00pm, First Baptist Church of Madison, 518 N Franklin Ave, Madison. Livestream option available.

For any or all of the events, register here: https://www.wichurches.org/ 2022/10/faith-democracy/