RSVP for American Family Insurance Championship Pro-Am Qualifier

press release: 18 Hole Net Best Ball: Sunday, May 23, at Odana Hills Golf Course

(MUST HAVE A VALID Wisconsin State Golf Association HANDICAP AS OF 5/19/21 TO ENTER.)

Tee times will start at 11:00am and will be emailed out to all competitors on Wednesday, May 19, after 5:00pm. Entries must be made by Wednesday, May 19, at 3:00pm. No late entries will be accepted.

Tee times and results will also be posted on the Tournament Information Page at the website on the bottom of this page.

Four Player Team - $420.00* ($100.00 per player + $5 online convenience fee). Proceeds will benefit the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation. Each participant will receive two (2) AmFam 2021 Championship General Admission Tickets ($40.00 value).

*Golf Cart Fees not included. Cart rental is optional, players wishing to ride in a cart will pay for cart rental the day of the tournament. Price is $18+ tax per player per day for cart rental.

Net Best Ball Handicapped Competition: Each player will play their own ball. Men will play BLUE TEES; Women will play GOLD TEES. Using handicaps, the one best score on each hole will count toward the overall team score. The team with the lowest net score for 18 holes will be awarded the qualifying spot. In the event of a tie for first place, teams will go head to head in a sudden death playoff starting on hole #1 and following in succession until a winner is decided. Handicaps will be determined by the player’s WSGA handicap on Wednesday, May 19th.

The winning team will represent Odana Hills Golf Course against 25 other qualifying teams from around the state of Wisconsin on Sunday, June 6th at University Ridge Golf Course. City of Madison PGA Professional, Ryan Brinza, will join the winning team at University Ridge to compete as a fivesome in the same competitive format (Best Ball). The winning team from the State Qualifier will return on Thursday, June 10th to take part in the AmFam Championship PGA Tour Champions Pro-Am (a $15,000 value) and win a $5,000 charitable grant to a hometown charity, selected in concert with the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance bylaws.

In the event of inclement weather, should all teams complete 9 holes of play, a champion will be decided by a nine hole score. Ties will be broken by a scorecard playoff in this format. Should any team not complete at least nine holes of play, a champion will be determined by random draw. A $50 charitable donation per player will still be made to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation and the remaining $50 will be refunded back to players in the form of a City of Madison Gift Card.

Optional: $20.00/player skins game paid day of the event. Gross (your actual score) and Net (your handicapped score) skins games will run simultaneously and cover all competitors that have opted in. You must play in both skins games if you decide to opt in. Skins will pay out in cash.

Eligibility Requirements

Open to all amateur golfers. Must have a valid WSGA/USGA/GHIN Handicap as of 5/19/21. Dress Code: Proper golf attire, including a collared shirt, slacks, shorts or skirts and shoes. Entry Deadline: Wednesday, May 19, at 3:00 pm. Late entries not accepted once pairings have been made.

ENTER YOUR TEAM ONLINE HERE