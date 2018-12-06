press release: Green Day's American Idiot

Presented by Express Yourself! By Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer. Directed by Aaron Crary. Choreographed by Jenna Arnold; assistant choreography by Austin Brummett.

Perfect for Green Day fans and musical theater fans alike! The story centers on three disaffected young men, Johnny, Will and Tunny. Johnny and Tunny flee a stifling suburban lifestyle and parental restrictions, while Will stays home to work out his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend.

This show will present topics that are for mature audiences only. Suggested age is 14+. General Admission: $30; students: $25.