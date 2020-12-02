ONLINE: American Players Theatre Holiday Shows

media release: The APT elves have been joyfully building a holiday surprise for our much-missed audience. Join us for one or both of these festive virtual events, to fill your heart with the very best of the season.

The ticket price for each show is $24, or watch both for $45. Whichever path you choose, we hope it brings a bit of jolly to your holiday. Once tickets are purchased, patrons will receive an email with a link to the play(s) and redemption code(s). Once the code is redeemed, the play will be available to view for 24 hours. The plays will be available on the Broadway on Demand website from 12:01 AM on December 2 until 11:59 PM Central Time on December 29, 2020. More information is available on APT’s website,

americanplayers.org/apt-holiday-shows.

Tickets On Sale December 1 at 10:00 AM CT

APT's Holidames: Tangled in Tinsel

Developed by Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Keira Fromm and Colleen Madden

Directed by Keira Fromm

Join APT royalty Sarah Day, Tracy Michelle Arnold and Colleen Madden for a world-premiere show. There will be singing. There will be celebration. There will be holiday hilarity, and poignant prose spun from Christmases past. It’s a patchwork quilt of seasonal cheer, each square a joyous celebration. We can’t think of a better trio to lighten your lockdown – sure to warm your soul like a fireside toddy.

This Wonderful Life

By Steve Murray

Conceived by Mark Setlock, adapted from the screenplay It's a Wonderful Life by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling.

Directed by William Brown

All the characters of Bedford Falls wrapped up like a gift and presented by Nate Burger. He’s a man giddily obsessed with It’s a Wonderful Life and he's thrilled to read us each and every part, adding sparks of wit and wisdom as he goes. Playing multiple characters is one (or a few) of Nate’s favorite things, and he imbues each role with the whole of his heart. A story for these times, and all times, kindling our hearts with gratitude for the treasures right in front of us.