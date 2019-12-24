American Red Cross Blood Drive

press release: To help ensure a safe and reliable blood supply this holiday season, the American Red Cross will be holding the 34th Annual Holiday Blood Drive on Tuesday, December 24, at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center from 7:00 am – 2:00 pm. *All presenting donors will receive a free Red Cross long sleeve t-shirt and have a chance to enter a drawing for great prizes! Free parking, childcare, entertainment and refreshments provided.*

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. Blood donation appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online at redcrossblood.org. Enter sponsor code: HBDMadison.