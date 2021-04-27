press release: Overture Center for the Arts is opening its doors to the public for the first time since March 2020 to host an American Red Cross Blood Drive. The one-day event takes place in Overture Hall Lobby on TUE, APR 27, 9 AM to 2 PM.

Overture will work closely with the American Red Cross and local health officials to ensure all health and safety protocols are carefully in place and followed. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online.