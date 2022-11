media release: Red Cross Blood Drive: Sponsored by Sunset Village Community Association

Encourage family and friends to join you in donating at the West Madison Community Blood Drive on December 1, from 12:00 to 5:00 at Sequ oya Library. A pint of blood from you could be a gift of life for someone in need. Give a gift, get a gift! All who come to give Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to our partners at Amazon.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to learn more and make an appointment.