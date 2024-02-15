media release: On Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Smart Motors on Odana Road in Madison is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive in their new car delivery bay. Smart Motors annually hosts four or five blood drives for the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross says that someone in the U.S. is in need of blood every two seconds.

“Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries,” says the American Red Cross via their website (redcrossblood.org). “This lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation. The need for blood is constant. But only about three percent of age-eligible people donate blood yearly. You can help the American Red Cross make sure that supply meets demand.”

According to Peter Graper, Human Resources Manager at Smart Motors, many of the dealership’s 260 employees donate blood at every blood drive they host for the American Red Cross.

“Smart Motors also continues to provide a Toyota Sienna Mini Van for the American Red Cross Wisconsin to use for their blood drives even when they’re not hosted at Smart Motors,” says Graper. “The van is also used not only for blood drives, but for disaster relief efforts as well”. “We’ve had a great relationship with the non-profit organization for years. And since statistically one donation saves three lives, together we know we have impacted our community in a very positive way.”

Appointments are required at https://www.redcrossblood.org/ give.html/drive-results? zipSponsor=SmartMotors You can make a difference by giving a true gift from the heart along with receiving a $20 AMAZON gift card!

Smart Motors was founded in 1908 by O.D. Smart and is one of the nation’s oldest automotive dealerships, is the mid-west’s largest hybrid dealer and Wisconsin’s #1 volume Toyota dealer. Located at 5901 Odana Road, Smart Motors is Wisconsin’s only two-time President’s Cabinet Award recipient from Toyota Motor Sales for superior customer service & sales volume. For more information visit https://www.smarttoyota.com/ aboutus.aspx