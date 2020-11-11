American Red Cross Blood Drive

press release: WED, NOVEMBER 11 & TUES, DECEMBER 1, 10AM-3PM AT THE SYLVEE

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors will receive results within 7-10 days after their donation via the blood app or their online donor profile. Plasma from antibody-positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need. As a thank you for making time to donate, Red Cross will send you a $5 Amazon gift card (courtesy of Suburban Propane). Schedule your blood donation appointment HERE.