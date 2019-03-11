American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs
Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Screening of 2013 film "American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs" (2013) at the Goodman south Library Monday March 11th 5:45pm.
This program on a lifelong revolutionary woman and in latter years an amazing role model for elder activism (1915-2015) is sponsored by the Gray Panthers of Madison, more info 608-438-9536.
For info on the film go to:
https://en.wikipedia.org/.../A
For main Wiki article on Grace Lee Boggs go to: