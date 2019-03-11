press release: Screening of 2013 film "American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs" (2013) at the Goodman south Library Monday March 11th 5:45pm.

This program on a lifelong revolutionary woman and in latter years an amazing role model for elder activism (1915-2015) is sponsored by the Gray Panthers of Madison, more info 608-438-9536.

For info on the film go to:

https://en.wikipedia.org/.../A merican_Revolutionary:_The_Evo lution_of_Grace_Lee_Boggs...

For main Wiki article on Grace Lee Boggs go to:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Grace_Lee_Boggs