American Ultimate Disc League All-Star Game

press release: The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) will host the first ever AUDL All-Star Game on Saturday, June 8, at Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison, home of the defending AUDL champion Madison Radicals. The full day event will include free kids clinics in the morning (12:00-4:00 PM Register), followed by both fan (4 pm) and player skills (5:30 pm) challenges leading up to the opening pull at 7:00pm. Tickets are available, $12 for adults and $7 for 16 and under.

Founded in 2012, the AUDL consists of four divisions (East, Midwest, South, West) and 21 teams across the US (18 teams) and Canada (three teams). Each team is sending at least one representative, with the Madison Radicals sending a league-high five players for the local showcase. Included among them is one of two selected AUDL All-Star Game captains, Kevin “KPS” Pettit-Scantling.

As all-star captains, Pettit-Scantling alongside 2018 AUDL MVP Matthew “Rowan” McDonnell will conduct a live draft of the 30 all-star selections to create the two competing all-star teams: Team KPS vs. Team Rowan. The all-star draft will be streamed live on Facebook on Wednesday, June 5. Click here to see the complete list of AUDL all-stars.

With a combined 10,000-plus fans between two past AUDL Championship Weekends, Madison has hosted two of the most widely attended AUDL events in league history. Adding to the excitement of the inaugural All-Star Game, Breese Stevens Field has undergone a recent series of renovations that include new on-field private boxes, VIP seating sections, and a wrap-around field level video screen. Saturday’s game will be broadcast nationally on Stadium.