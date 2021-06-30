American Volkssport Association Convention

media release: 22nd American Volkssport Association Biennial Convention, 6/30-7/3.

The American Volkssport Association (AVA) is a non-competitive sports organization committed to fun, fitness and friendship. The 22nd AVA Biennial Convention will be taking place in Madison, offering daily community walks open to the general public. Visit the website for details on the location of each walk, as well as information about two bike and swim events. Same day registration is available for $3 per person.

https://my.ava.org/c2021/ sports.html

What is Volkssporting?

The term “volkssport” is German for “sport of the people”. Volkssporting in the United States is sponsored by the American Volkssport Association (AVA) which has a nationwide, grassroots network of over 200 active clubs nationwide presenting more than 2,500 volkssporting events each year. They welcome people of any background, age, and ability to come participate in noncompetitive sporting events. Set your own pace at any of the events whether it be walking, biking, swimming, canoeing, cross-country skiing, or snowshoeing.