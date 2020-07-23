ONLINE: Americans with Disabilities Act 30th Anniversary

press release: On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 AM, Disability Rights Wisconsin will host a statewide virtual event and watch party on Facebook to recognize and highlight the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). To honor this milestone, DRW will release our new video celebrating the ADA 30th. The video features Wisconsinites with disabilities, DRW staff, Governor Evers, and other disability advocates speaking about the impact of the ADA.

On July 26, 1990, President George H. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act, one of America's most comprehensive pieces of civil rights legislation. The ADA prohibits discrimination and guarantees that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in the mainstream of American life: to enjoy equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency.

Disability Rights Wisconsin has played a lead role in enforcing the ADA in Wisconsin. Founded in 1977, DRW is the state’s Protection and Advocacy System, charged with helping individuals with disabilities assert their personal and civil rights to make choices, contribute to their communities and live independently. DRW has assisted thousands of people to assert their rights, to fight discrimination, to overcome barriers to accessibility, to cast a ballot, and to access community based services and supports. Key to this work is our advocacy on the systems level for disability rights, so that options are available to meet all levels of need and support individual choice and autonomy.

For additional information about the ADA 30th, go to our website at disabilityrightswi.org/