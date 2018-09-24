America's Diversity Explosion

press release:

UW-Madison Education Building, Wisconsin Idea Room

3 to 4:30 p.m.

An internationally known demographer, William Frey specializes in issues involving urban populations, migration, immigration, race, aging, political demographics, and the U.S. Census. During this seminar, he will discuss his latest book, Diversity Explosion: How New Racial Demographics are Remaking America.

Frey sees the United States' emerging diversity boom as good news for a country that would otherwise face declining growth and rapid aging for many years to come. He argues that the current period of profound racial change will lead to a less-divided nation than today's older whites or young minorities fear.

Frey is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program and a research professor in population studies at the University of Michigan.

Linn Posey-Maddox, associate professor of educational policy studies, and Katherine Curtis, associate professor of community and environmental sociology, will provide comments.

This event is cosponsored by UW-Madison's Center for Demography and Ecology, Center for Demography of Health & Aging, and Institute for Research on Poverty.