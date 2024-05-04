Amon Amarth, Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, Frozen Soul

× Expand Tomas Gidén The band Amon Amarth. Amon Amarth

$47 ($45 adv.).

media release: Following their Summer run crisscrossing the continent with their metal comrades in Ghost, Swedish heavy metal icons AMON AMARTH will return to US and Canadian stages this Spring on the Metal Crushes All Tour 2024 produced by Live Nation; the band’s biggest North American tour to date!

The band’s 24-date journey includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, WI, on May 4, 2024. Support will be provided by special guests Cannibal Corpse along with Obituary and Frozen Soul making for a must-see heavy metal event of the year! See all confirmed dates below.

Comments, AMON AMARTH: "Heed our warning; we are gearing up for our biggest and most epic raid in North American history! We are bringing a massive show that will leave your cities in ashes. Scorching the Earth with us are our good friends Cannibal Corpse, Obituary,and Frozen Soul. Come out to the shows and party like Vikings and raise your horns with us. METAL CRUSHES ALL!"

AMON AMARTH continues to tour in support of their critically adored The Great Heathen Army full-length. Recorded with esteemed studio guru Andy Sneap and released in 2022, the record represents another bold leap forward for the band, as their trademark sound undergoes yet another skillful, evolutionary overhaul, both lyrically and musically. From the noisily rabble-rousing “Find A Way Or Make One” and the pummeling, pugilistic “Get In The Ring” to the cinematic squall of the title track, The Great Heathen Armyencapsulates the essence of this legendary band, while still allowing acres of space for new ideas.

Wrote Louder Sound of the offering, “The Great Heathen Army is simultaneously everything that helped AMON AMARTH climb to the top in the first place and a return to the darker, less showy sound of their early days… the band’s innate sense for fist-pumping riffs and colossal hooks remains impossible to deny.” Concurred Blabbermouth, “Both an unapologetic, festival-ready dose of new, gleaming, Viking-populated anthems, and one of the darkest and most brutal albums they have yet made, The Great Heathen Armyfeels celebratory, too -- an extravagant blowout to mark the start of the next invasion.”

Fans can check out a teaser for the upcoming video “Saxons and Vikings” HERE and can preview and purchase The Great Heathen Army at: metalblade.com/ amonamarth.

Formed in Tumba, Sweden, in 1992, AMON AMARTH has forged an extraordinary legacy over three decades of thunderous, anthemic metal, all rich in the magical imagery of Viking history, folklore and culture. With albums like 2008’s widely acclaimed Twilight Of The Thunder God and 2016’s conceptual triumph Jomsviking, the Swedes have been consistent standard bearers for heavy metal as a life-affirming and communal experience, armed with a seemingly endless stream of instant classic songs.