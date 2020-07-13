ONLINE: Amplify Madison Applications
press release: Amplify Madison is a professional development grant that helps women build their own skill, voice, and visibility as well as to strengthen their impact in the greater Madison community, Apply here today!
Join YWCA staff to learn about creating a proposal for Amplify Madison professional development grants. You will learn the three elements of Amplify Madison : Professional Development, Collaboration and Community Engagement. In addition, you will have time to ask questions.