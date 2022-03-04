ONLINE: Amplify Madison Celebration

https://www.facebook.com/YWCAMadison/

press release: As a part of YWCA Madison's Race and Gender Equity programming, Amplify Madison funded teams composed of three women, including trans women and in particular women of color that collaborated in putting together an initiative that combined their dreamed professional development experience, peer collaboration and community engagement. Since 2019, YWCA Madison with the support of the Schlecht Family Foundation and Madison Community Foundation was able to provide this opportunity to a total of sixty women that now constitute the Amplify Madison Academy.

This last cohort of awardees is composed of twenty four phenomenal women from our community that are courageously creating empowering and healing centered initiatives to amplify how we take care of ourselves, of each other and across communities in Madison. YWCA Madison’s CEO, Vanessa McDowell stated “The wealth of knowledge that these women bring is so inspiring. The way that healing and community is at the center of their work is such a huge need in our community. Our community needs these women”.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to meet most women of this last cohort of Amplify Madison awardees, learn about their community initiatives as well as opportunities to get involved. The celebration will take place virtually on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YWCAMadison/

Amplify Madison Teams from cohort three are:

Ambitious Women: Angeline Mboutnam, Evelyn Hammond, Ngina Ali.

Harmonious Hexagon: Kianna Goodwin, Rachel Niesen and Sarah Luetzow.

Healing Our Hearts: Felica Turner-Walton and Maya Horwitch.

Bossy Beauty: Tatiana Clacks.

Inside Stories: Takeyla Benton, Marisol Gonzalez and Jen Rubin.

Mahogany Rooted in Wellness - Christine Russell, Lindsey Johnson and Tracey Russell.

Nips and Babes - Bryanna Chancellor, Jennifer Torres Barrero, Nicolle Hill.

QiaTaSha: Qiana Holmes-Abanukam, Tara Wilhelmi, Sharon Johnson.

Soaring Servants: Georgia Allen, Regina Crump, Dr. Taysheedra Allen.

Christine Russell, Amplify Madison awardee shared about her experience “We are so honored to be part of the Amplify Madison Academy. As a newly founded non-profit organization, Mahogany Rooted in Wellness was given the launch we needed to start making a greater impact within the Madison Community. We nurture the lives of Mothers and their babies through our Doula program, we educate and empower our young ladies through financial wellness, mental, physical and sexual health as well as providing Fitness, Align Flow and Health Coaching sessions; and this is just the start of our journey. We look forward to continued collaboration and connection as we all work together to make Madison a more empowered, well Community.”

Tom Linfield, Vice President - Community Impact from Madison Community Foundation stated “Our foundation has been so impressed with this program that seeks to amplify the skills, knowledge and voices of nonprofit women leaders. The program has expanded and engaged a wide variety of agencies, helped build inter-agency collaboration and information-sharing, and created a powerful foundation for future agency impact. We are impressed with the work of the YWCA to bring this important and meaningful project to fruition. Amplify Madison builds the capacity of the individual, the group, the nonprofit, and our community. Precisely the sort of project our foundation is thrilled to support”.

For more information please visit: https://www.ywcamadison.org/ amplify-madison/

About Madison Community Foundation: Madison Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the common good through philanthropy. Established as a community trust in 1942, Madison Community Foundation, together with donors, awards over $12 million every year to strengthen causes and communities in Dane County and around the world. Learn more at www.madisongives.org.