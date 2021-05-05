ONLINE: Amy E. Reichert, Ann Garvin

× Expand Kelly Johnsen Wisconsin author Amy E. Reichert.

press release: Join Mystery to Me for a lively (and we're betting HILARIOUS) evening with Amy E. Reichert and Ann Garvin as they discuss their latest novels, THE KINDRED SPIRITS SUPPER CLUB and I THOUGHT YOU SAID THIS WOULD WORK.

About The Kindred Spirits Supper Club

Jobless and forced home to Wisconsin, journalist Sabrina Monroe can tolerate reunions with frenemies and kisses from old boyfriends but not the literal ghosts that greet her in this heartwarming tale of the power of love and connection from acclaimed author Amy E. Reichert. For Sabrina Monroe, moving back home to the Wisconsin Dells-the self-described Water Park Capital of the World-means returning to the Monroe family curse: the women in her family can see spirits who come to them for help with unfinished business. But Sabrina has always redirected the needy spirits to her mom, who is much better suited for the job. The one exception has always been Molly, a bubbly rom-com loving ghost, who stuck by Sabrina's side all through her lonely childhood. Her personal life starts looking up when Ray, the new local restaurateur, invites Sabrina to his supper club, where he flirts with her over his famous brandy old-fashioneds. He is charming and handsome, but Sabrina tells herself she does not have time for romance-she needs to focus on finding a job. Except the longer she is in the Dells, the harder it is to resist her feelings for Ray. Who can turn down a cute guy with a fondness for rescue dogs and an obsession with perfecting his deep-fried cheese curds recipe?

When the Dells starts to feel like home for the first time and with Ray in her corner, Sabrina begins to realize that she can make a difference and help others wherever she is.

About I Thought You Said This Would Work

Widowed Samantha Arias hasn't spoken to Holly Dunfee in forever. It's for the best. Samantha prefers to avoid conflict. The blisteringly honest Holly craves it. What they still have in common puts them both back on speed dial: a mutual love for Katie, their best friend of twenty-five years, now hospitalized with cancer and needing one little errand from her old college roomies.

It's simple: travel cross-country together, steal her loathsome ex-husband's VW camper, find Katie's diabetic Great Pyrenees at a Utah rescue, and drive him back home to Wisconsin. If it'll make Katie happy, no favor is too big (one hundred pounds), too daunting (two thousand miles), or too illegal (ish), even when a boho D-list celebrity hitches a ride and drives the road trip in fresh directions.

Samantha and Holly are following every new turn--toward second chances, unexpected romance, and self-discovery--and finally blowing the dust off the secret that broke their friendship. On the open road, they'll try to put it back together--for themselves, and especially for the love of Katie.