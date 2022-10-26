media release: Live @ MTM: Amy E. Reichert in Conversation with Ann Garvin

With a name like Astra Noel Snow, holiday spirit isn’t just a seasonal specialty—it’s a way of life. But after a stinging divorce, Astra’s yearly trip to the Milwaukee Christmas market takes on a whole new meaning. She’s ready to eat, drink, and be merry, especially with the handsome stranger who saves the best kringle for her at his family bakery.

For Jack Clausen, the Julemarked with its snowy lights and charming shops stays the same, while the world outside the joyful street changes, magically leaping from one December to the next every four weeks. He’s never minded living this charmed existence until Astra shows him the life he’s been missing outside of the festive red brick alley.

After a swoon-worthy series of dates, some Yuletide magic, and the unexpected glow of new love, Astra and Jack must decide whether this relationship can weather all seasons, or if what they’re feeling is as ephemeral as marshmallows in a mug of hot cocoa.

Amy E. Reichert is an author, wife, mom, Wisconsinite, amateur chef, and cider enthusiast. She earned her MA in English Literature and serves on her library's board of directors. She is a member of Tall Poppy Writers. Learn more at: www.amyereichert.com.

Ann Garvin, Ph.D., is the USA Today best-selling author of I Thought You Said This Would Work, I Like You Just Fine When You're Not Around, The Dog Year and On Maggie's Watch. Her forthcoming book, There's No Coming Back From This, will launch in spring 2023. Ann teaches creative writing in the US and internationally and is the Ann is the founder of the award-winning The Tall Poppy Writers, the only scaled, author-driven marketing cooperative in the U.S. who supports the careers of women writers in all genres.