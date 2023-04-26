media release: Live @ MTM: Amy Gregg in Conversation with Doug Moe

About the book

Minneapolis socialite Lilly Schmidt thought she had her life figured out... until her world came crashing down with the one-two punch of divorce papers and news of her grandparents' deaths.

Suddenly single and the new owner of her family's farm, Lilly finds herself thrust back into the old life she'd left far behind in her rural hometown of Lone Tree, Minnesota. The simple restart Lilly looks for on the farm is anything but when she is caught up in the fight between land developers hoping to bring new business and growth to the town, and the locals who want to keep their country life simple. She also, begrudgingly, must keep the peace with the farm's hired hand Ryan, who also happens to be her old high school boyfriend—and is he still nursing a grudge!

When one of the land developers is found dead on her farm, Lilly faces a mix of small-town feuds and family secrets that proves deadlier with each turn. Can Lilly figure out the killer before she "buys the farm" permanently?

Amy Gregg is the Minnesota Book Award-nominated author of Relic Chosen: Magic and Madness from North Star Press. She is also the author of Through the Woods and Next Weekend, from Lulu Publishing, and Farmed & Dangerous from Fox PointePublishing, LLP.

She began her writing journey in middle school and never thought to stop. Save for those four years while attending Concordia University, St. Paul to get her B.A. in Psychology. And that handful of years to start a family. Somewhere in there, she sleeps. When not writing she enjoys watching movies, reading, spending time with family, and spirited discussions of all things Marvel. A native Minnesotan who grew up in the suburbs of Minneapolis, this "city girl" lives with her daughter and 15lb cat west of the Twin Cities.