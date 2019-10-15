press release: USA | 102 minutes | R | Blu-Ray | Dir. Joe Chappelle

WUD Film presents An Acceptable Loss (2018) in collaboration with the UW-Madison College of Letters and Science and the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. Join us for the panel after the film to discuss the movie.

She was the ultimate patriot. Now, what she knows could bring down the government. Libby Lamm (Tika Sumpter) is a former top national security advisor who, while working with Rachel Burke (Jamie Lee Curtis), a ruthless, steely-willed political veteran, signed off on a controversial military action that was supposed to end the war on terror.