media release: Join us for an afternoon of storytelling with Andi Cloud in the Museum Lobby. This special program is in association with Wendy Red Star: Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird, a traveling exhibition currently on view in the State Street Gallery and The Shop. (More on the exhibit below.)

Andi Cloud is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Her Ho-Chunk name is Nizuwinga and she is of the Thunder Clan. The English translation of her name is Rain Woman. Andi is an educator, a storyteller, and a craftsperson.

She grew up and graduated in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. After graduation she continued her education at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse (UW–L) where she earned both her bachelor and master degrees.

Currently, she lives in Oneida, Wisconsin and is employed with the Oneida Nation. She also does storytelling and crafts aside from her full time job. And she will be a published author of a children’s book this summer.

https://www.mmoca.org/events/ an-afternoon-of-storytelling- with-andi-cloud/

On November 12, Wendy Red Star: Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird opens at MMoCA. Wendy Red Star is a multimedia artist and a member of the Apsáalooke (Crow) tribe who creates art to offer a narrative of Native people in America that focuses on an indigenous perspective rather than the typical stories told by non-Native scholars. An avid researcher, Red Star uses historic imagery and material culture as direct references for her own photographs and installations.

At the center of Children of the Large-Beaked Bird are portraits taken during the 1873, 1880, and early 1900s Crow Delegations that brought Crow leaders to Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. officials to negotiate territory and reservation boundaries. Red Star adds details and annotations to these images that highlight the leaders’ humanity and importance. Children of the Large-Beaked Bird provides an opportunity for children and adults to look at the history and identity of a people as told through their point of view. As the artist notes: “It is critical to preserve and pass along culture, heritage, and shared values while also providing future generations with a sense of identity, solidarity, and empowerment.”

Please join us for an Exhibition Celebration on Friday, December 9 from 5-8 PM. This free event will include a virtual introduction from Wendy Red Star and a performance by the Wisconsin Dells Singers. A cash bar will be available in the Lobby and in the Museum’s third floor lounge.

Wendy Red Star: Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird, curated by Laura Thompson, Ed. D., was organized by Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). It will be on view at MMoCA through February 26, 2023.