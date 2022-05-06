An Artful Affair reception

press release: The Madison Senior Center's annual celebration of local artists age 55+ is back after a two year pandemic hiatus. All artists age 55+, those who like to dabble, those who are quite serious, and everyone in between, are invited to participate. Artwork should be brought to the Madison Senior Center on Tuesday, April 26, 9:00am - 3:00pm, along with a completed registration form and the $20 fee. Each person can submit up to three pieces. There are limited display areas for three dimensional pieces. Artwork will be judged on April 27 and 28, and then hung/displayed on April 29. The judges decisions will be announced at the official grand opening, Friday, May 6, during Gallery Night. Learn more on our website or by calling 608-266-6581.

The exhibit is open during senior center hours (8:30 am-4 pm, Monday-Friday), May 9 to June 10.