press release: Calling all artists! An Artful Affair is showcasing the outstanding artistic talent of adults in Dane County. The Madison Senior Center is pairing with MMOCA’s Gallery Night for an opportunity for Dane County artists ages 55+ to display their artwork and compete for cash prizes. Up to three works of art may be submitted for the $25 registration fee. Drop off your artwork, registration form, and $25 fee to the Madison Senior Center on Tuesday, April 21 from 9am-3pm. Artists must pick up their work from the Madison Senior Center on Monday, June 1 from 9am-3pm. If someone else will pick up your entries, you must notify staff in advance. Prizes are awarded as gift cards and range from $25-$75 and the exhibit is free and open to the public. Questions? Call 608-266-6581 or email lhunt@cityofmadison.com.