An Economy For All: How Can Dane County Excel?

press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum, online via Zoom

Dane County is known for its already vibrant economy supported by state government, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and more. This Forum will survey three innovations that could help unleash even more economic vitality for Dane County and which would prosper segments of our population currently hampered from full participation in our county’s economy.

OUR SPEAKERS

Jason Fields, president and CEO, Madison Region Economic Partnership (MadREP)

Blake Roberts , program manager, Madison Forward Fund

Ruth Schmidt , executive director, Wisconsin Early Childhood Association

, executive director, Wisconsin Early Childhood Association MODERATOR: Sue Jennik, LWVDC program director and board member; chair of the LWVWI Legislative Committee

Audience questions and thoughts will be welcome. Registration is necessary to participate in the webinar.

All LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public.

More information about forums can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.

