An Engineer’s Journey: It Began with an Interest in Engines

Using his own career path as an example, Daryl will address the many ways an engineering degree has provided opportunities for advancement in terms of level of responsibility, variety of industries, and type of company. He’ll share his journey from a high school student investigating career choices to a director level position and ownership role at ACS - a technically focused company that provides engineered solutions to a variety of markets.

Daryl will describe the services and products ACS provides and the way in which we work to illustrate the types of skills and people needed to turnkey deliver technically complex building and equipment solutions. In addition, two case examples of ACS projects will be presented. One is an engine testing facility for large diesel engines and the second is a testing facility for 2WD and 4WD transmissions for a luxury vehicle manufacturer.

ACS is a total source provider of fully integrated facility, equipment, and controls solutions. We specialize in the comprehensive design, construction management, integration, and commissioning of R&D and production facilities for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets. We design and build custom equipment and engineered solutions, ranging from a single stand-alone system to multiple integrated systems.