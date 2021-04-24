ONLINE: An Evening of Art

media release: The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation kicks of a month-long celebration of the arts which culminates with the “An Evening of Art” virtual auction on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The virtual auction, broadcast live on the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation’s Facebook page, will feature 4-H performing artists, live auction excitement and a salute to our talented and creative 4-H youth.

Art created by talented 4-H artists as well as professional artists from Wisconsin, many of whom got their start in 4-H, will be offered during the online auction. In total 22 pieces, featuring a variety of media, will be available for purchase during the event.

The Best of Show announcement will kick-off the festivities on April 5th in our Facebook event page. Then from April 12th to 17th a silent auction will be open with a Buy It Now option on some of the art pieces. The auction, on Saturday, April 24, will be the culmination of the celebration.

The art created by 4-H youth was chosen at a statewide art contest held earlier this year. Nearly 170 youth entries in eight categories were evaluated by a blue-ribbon panel of experts. Eight category winners and three honorable mention award winners will be sold during the celebration. Proceeds from the event will be split with half invested in the Talen Endowment for 4-H Arts and half used for 4-H arts and communications programming over the next year.

“In 2020 youth worked on nearly 50,000 arts and communication projects, which comprise one of the largest project areas in Wisconsin 4-H. These projects cover a wide array of interests from public speaking, dance and theater arts to photography, drawing and weaving,” shared Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “Involvement in youth arts and communications programs provide opportunities to explore and develop artistic awareness, creative potential and appreciation of the art and artistic process.”

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation supports more than 150,000 youth who take part in various 4-H leadership, development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation at www.Wis4HFoundation.org.