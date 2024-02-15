RSVP for An Evening of Ebony Excellence

5-10 pm, 2/22, Monona Terrace. $125. RSVP by 2/15.

media release: Step into the glamour of a night dedicated to celebrating the unsung heroes and "Supporting Players" who play pivotal roles in shaping our community and helping us become our best selves! Join us for an enchanting evening inspired by the timeless elegance of Classic Black Hollywood, where we'll illuminate and applaud the exceptional contributions of businesses and entrepreneurs nominated by our very own community.

The excitement kicks off with a glamorous red carpet arrival at 5 pm, designed for a star-studded experience complete with paparazzi moments. After making a grand entrance, join us at the Black Wall Street Marketplace and shop from Black-owned businesses offering a wide array of exceptional products and services before the main event. Get ready to celebrate our esteemed honorees with an evening filled with dinner, dancing, and delightful desserts. It's a night of elegance and celebration you won't want to miss!

Attention to all paid MBCC members! As a member benefit, you will receive, an "Exclusive Members Only" promo code in your email inbox, offering a special discount for our upcoming event.

Not a member yet? Sign up TODAY and don't miss out on future incredible benefits of being part of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce. Click the link below for more information and join us in building a strong Black-business ecosystem in Madison and Dane County!

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Red Carpet Arrival

6:30 PM - 7:00 PM Guests are invited to take their places

7:00 PM The awards presentation commences

9:00 PM

Savory Morsels, Dancing and more opportunites to shop with our vendors

10:00 PM

Curtains Close