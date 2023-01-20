An Evening of Expression

× Expand courtesy Chastity Washington A close up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: Chastity Washington (HBO, BET, NBC, Just for Laughs) combines her theater background with over two decades of experience doing stand-up comedy for a truly unique performance at Crucible Madison. Blending storytelling, dramatic stage play, and comedy, this one-woman show is an absolute must-see.

Chastity Washington’s career spans more than twenty-five years. Her dynamism and humor have taken her to colleges and clubs across the country and onwards to television, appearing on NBC and winning HBO’s Comedy Wings. She has also been seen on BET, at the Just for Laughs Festival, and Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest. Chastity is also a regular at Laugh Factory and Comedians You Should Know as well as a headliner at Zanies Chicago. She has opened for Tommy Davidson, David Mann, Charlie Berens, and Roy Wood Jr.

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite. No extra fees. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1235182727077276

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.