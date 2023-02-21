An Evening with Artifacts

Come and spend the evening with  Madison College and the Center for Wisconsin Archaeology and amazing artifacts from Wisconsin’s past. There will be state and local historical societies, archaeological interest groups and local collectors who will share and discuss their collections in a casual gallery-designed evening. Walk through, have your curiosity peaked, share conversations, learn something new and perhaps be inspired!

6:30 - 8:30 pm, February 21, 2023, Madison Area Technical College - Truax Campus, Room D1630, 1701 Wright Street, Madison, WI. 53704

