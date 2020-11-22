ONLINE: An Evening with Chris Dinh and Justin Chon

press release: We have been given the tremendous opportunity to host a discussion with writer Chris Dinh and writer/director Justin Chon to talk about their terrific 2019 film Ms. Purple. Join us at 8:00pm CST on Sunday, Nov 22nd where Chris and Justin will talk about Ms. Purple and their experiences in the film industry.

Synopsis of Ms. Purple: A karaoke hostess reconnects with her estranged brother, forcing them to enter a period of intense self-reflection as their single father who raised them nears death. Ms. Purple is available on Hulu or rentable through Amazon and YouTube.

The discussion will be hosted on Zoom.

link: https://uwmadison.zoom. us/j/92795195279?pwd= dlBsZngyaTd0SjdQTUlwTmkybWxCZz 09

Meeting ID: 927 9519 5279

Passcode: Purple123

This event is open to anyone interested.