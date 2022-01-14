8 pm on 1/14, 4 & 8 pm on 1/15 and 2 pm, 1/16, Overture Center-Playhouse.

press release: An Evening with C.S. Lewis – starring David Payne – is a captivating evening in 1963 where C.S. Lewis hosts a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Throughout the evening he recalls the people and events that inspired his thought and shaped his life; of his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien; why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles; how he came to embrace Christianity and of the American woman who turned his life upside down.