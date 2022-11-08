An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media – as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan.
Spoken Word