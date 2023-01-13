An Evening with Jad Abumrad

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Jad Abumrad, creator and host of Radiolab, employs his dual backgrounds as composer and journalist to create what’s been called “a new aesthetic” in broadcast journalism – orchestrating dialogue, music, interviews and sounds into compelling documentaries that draw listeners into investigations of otherwise intimidating topics, such as the nature of numbers, the evolution of altruism or the legal foundation for the war on terror.

Spoken Word
