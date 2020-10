press release: Join us on October 8 at 7:00pm for a conversation with Milwaukee filmmaker Laj Waghray where we will talk about her films, her influences, and her experiences. Laj will be making two of her films, Sleepover and Together, Alone, available for viewing on YouTube starting on October 6th and up until the time of the discussion.

Zoom discussion link: https://uwmadison.zoom. us/j/94098668190?pwd= eWRxbHFFeFd2bzFTdVQ4SmNmSlRLQT 09

Password: Waghray108