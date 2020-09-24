ONLINE: An Evening With Marquise Mays

press release: Hailing all the way from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Marquise Mays is a filmmaker, researcher, organizer, and educator. Experienced in an array of media and arts practices—from cinematic storytelling to exhibition curation—Marquise works to bring imagination, technical expertise, and cultural awareness to the projects he's developing, whether they be entertainment productions, journalistic undertakings, or media-rich events and civic engagements. He received his M.A in Cinema & Media Studies at the University of Southern California in the School of Cinematic Arts. He also completed his B.A in Journalism & Mass Communication alongside Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Moving easily between critical discourse and media production, his work presents a range of access points for participation in dialogues, theoretical deliberations, and creative enterprises related to Blackness in contemporary media spaces.

Wisconsin Union Directorate film committee is hosting a discussion on Zoom with Mays about his first as well as his most recent short film, the film industry, and what it means to be a black filmmaker. His short films will all be made available for viewing on YouTube prior to this event, so keep an eye on our website or on our social media in order to get a link to view his movies.

Zoom link for the discussion: https://uwmadison. zoom.us/j/97548008250?pwd= SE9JOVRoM1NxYUpNTWtkTzA2dnJlUT 09