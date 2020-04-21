ONLINE: An Evening with the Woodcocks at Faville Grove

press release: This time of year, the American Woodcocks are skydancing. Now, doesn’t that sound like something you want to check out! Join Faville Grove Sanctuary’s land steward Drew Harry for an update on the sanctuary and watch and listen some of the woodcock mating display ritual..

Check out Drew’s recent Friday Feathered Feature blog post that explains more about the woodcock’s display.

All of this will happen on Madison Audubon’s Facebook page as a live stream. Can’t join us live? No problem — you can check our Facebook page anytime after or watch for the YouTube link we’ll post here after the event.