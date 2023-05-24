media release: Mills Folly Microcinema welcomes local interdisciplinary artist Chloë Simmons, who will present An Image of an Angry Dog, a collection of short videos, on Wednesday, May 24 at 7:00 p.m. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. Seating is limited, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. A $1 fee will be added for single admission credit card charges at the screening, but no fee charged for multiple admissions ($10 or more) at the screening.

An Image of an Angry Dog will consist of six videos made over the last three years that investigate the role of images and information in our lives. Employing themes of delusion, fantasy, death, memory, consciousness, and desire; these works navigate what it feels like to be alive right now, questioning the impact of images, online content, and digital technologies on our relationships with ourselves and others. Through the use and misuse of video editing programs, low quality 3D animations, AI, found images, and iPhone video, Simmons constructs stream of consciousness narratives, poems, and visuals that are often uncomfortable, vulnerable and exposed.