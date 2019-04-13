press release: An Indigenous Critique of Whiteness in Children's Literature: The 2019 May Hill Arbuthnot Lecture by Dr. Debbie Reese

Dr. Debbie Reese is a critic and scholar whose research and writings on representation of Indigenous people in children’s and young adult literature have informed the work of librarians, teachers, and other scholars across the country. Her work, including on her American Indians in Children’s Literature web site and blog, is an essential resource for educators today.

The Cooperative Children’s Book Center along with the UW-Madison iSchool and UW-Madison School of Education were selected to host this year’s Arbuthnot lecture, sponsored by the Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC) of the American Library Association. Support is also being provided by the Friends of the CCBC, Inc. and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

A reception hosted by the Ho-Chunk Nation will follow the lecture, and will end at 9:30.

Free, but pre-registration required at 2019arbuthnot.eventbrite.com

Contact: kt.horning@wisc.edu