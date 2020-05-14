ONLINE: An Introduction to Ho-Chunk People

press release: Marcus Lewis will give a brief introduction to the Ho-chunk People and acknowledge and explore Wisconsin Natives. Marcus Lewis is the founder and owner of Key Change Consulting LLC, an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and an African descendant of Cameroonian and Bantu peoples. As a nationally trained Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity (SEED) facilitator and education leader, Lewis has dedicated his career to working in educational Administration Native American Education and inclusive advocacy. Materials and instructions to join the virtual workshop will be emailed to registrants. If you have any questions about this workshop, please contact Vicki Weber at vweber1@madisoncollege.edu.