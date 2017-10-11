An Old Fashioned Brandy Bash

11 am-3:30 pm: A few things come to mind when we think of Wisconsin essentials. Brandy Old Fashioneds, the Green Bay Packers and polka. This Brandy Bash includes all of the above alongside a shot at Guinness World Record glory. We will have the Packers-Vikings game on the big screen at Breese Stevens all afternoon as well as food and drink for purchase. At halftime, we will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for most people muddling cocktails at one time. All attendees will use their cup and muddler, included with the ticket price, to create their own Korbel Brandy Old Fashioned. Help us put Madison in the Guinness World Record Book. Tickets are $15.