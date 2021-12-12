An Old Lady and Her Uke

media release: Join Crossroads Coffeehouse for some live music on Sundays throughout the winter!

Mary started playing Ukulele about 4 years ago, fell madly in love and hasn’t stopped since! She is now the happy owner of at least six ukuleles of all sizes, shapes and sounds. She loves to sing and play a variety of music including country, folk, alternative, old classics and basically anything that sounds good on the Ukulele! Given how much joy the Ukulele has brought to her life, she’s been sharing that joy with others and performing at Senior Centers, Make Music Madison and open mics- sometimes solo and sometimes with music friends. She is also a Psychotherapist in Madison and has been in private practice for the past 33 years and most importantly, Cat Mama to Evie Lu.

No cover charge. Free to all customers.