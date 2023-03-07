Ancient Arts/Philosophies and Photography

press release: What is it that generates and prompts our inner artist to create the photographs we make? From the earliest prehistoric cave paintings and jewelry to the latest AI/Digital magic, humankind has an almost innate passion for making art. Is this why each of us are practicing photography? This PhotoMidwest class by Don Mendenhall is to explore that question and determine to what degree it affects our current work. One definition under the category of art philosophy is the following: The definition of art has generally fallen into three categories: representation, expression, and form.

6:30 - 8:30 pm, Tuesdays every two weeks, March 7 & 21, April 4 & 18, 2023

Online live interactive class via Zoom. Class limited to eight participants; $110. Member price = $100,